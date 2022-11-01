Biden implores Americans to save democracy from 'chaos' of election-denying lies and violence

U.S. President Joe Biden told Americans Wednesday night that they must decide whether to sustain a republic where 'reality is accepted, the law is obeyed and your vote is truly sacred' or allow 'the dark forces that thirst for power' to prevail.

After weeks of reassuring talk about America's economy and inflation, U.S. President Joe Biden turned Wednesday night to a darker, more urgent message, warning in the final days of midterm election voting that democracy itself is under threat from former president Donald Trump's election-denying lies and the violence he said they inspire.

Pointing in particular to the attack on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, he said that Trump's false claims about a stolen election have "fuelled the dangerous rise of political violence and voter intimidation over the past two years."

Six days before major midterm elections, Biden said, "As I stand here today, there are candidates running for every level of office in America, for governor, for Congress, for attorney general, for secretary of state, who won't commit to accepting the results of the elections they're in."

"That is the path to chaos in America," he declared. "It's unprecedented. It's unlawful. And it is un-American."

The president, who has been focused on drawing an economic contrast between Democrats and the GOP, shined a spotlight on "ultra MAGA" Republicans — a reference to Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan — calling them a minority but also a "driving force" of the Republican Party.

Democracy at risk, Biden warns: 'It's damaging, it's corrosive, and it's destructive.' U.S President Joe Biden called out the hundreds of candidates on midterm ballots who deny the 2020 election result, saying the potential impact cannot be ignored. 'Democracy means the rule of the people,' he said in a speech Wednesday night.

'Silence is complicity'

Pointing to mounting concerns over political violence as well as threats of America's long tradition of hard-fought but peaceful and accurate elections, he said these Republicans are "trying to succeed where they failed in 2020 to suppress the rights of voters and subvert the electoral system itself."

The speech came just days after a man seeking to kidnap House Speaker Pelosi severely injured her husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Francisco home and as physical threats have rattled members of Congress and election workers.

"There's an alarming rise in the number of people in this country condoning political violence or simply remaining silent," Biden said. "The silence is complicity."

A San Francisco police department vehicle parks outside the home of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in San Francisco, on Saturday, after the speaker's husband was assaulted. (Jeff Chiu/The Associated Press)

Emphasizing that it is the first federal election since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and Trump's attempts to overturn the will of voters in the 2020 presidential election, Biden called on voters to reject candidates who have denied the results of the vote — which even Trump's administration declared to be free of any widespread fraud or interference.

Biden asked voters to "think long and hard about the moment we are in."

"In a typical year, we are not often faced with the question of whether the vote we cast will preserve democracy or put it at risk," he said. "But we are this year."

Biden goes after those who condone political violence: 'Silence is complicity,' says Biden. 'There's an alarming rise in the number of people in this country condoning political violence or simply remaining silent,' U.S. President Joe Biden warned American voters in a speech Wednesday, ahead of next Tuesday's midterms.

Biden delivered his remarks from Washington's Union Station, blocks from the U.S. Capitol, just six days before polls close on Nov. 8 and as more than 27 million Americans have already cast their ballots.

"It's from Capitol Hill, because that is where there was an attempt to subvert our democracy," said White House senior adviser Anita Dunn told Axios, referencing to the Jan. 6 attack.

Before Biden's speech U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said he's reviewed the attack on Pelosi's husband and said he believes today's political climate calls for more resources and better security for members of Congress after a massive increase in threats to lawmakers following Jan. 6. He also made a rare call to stop the conspiracies that have swirled around the attack.

"Our brave men and women are working around the clock to meet this urgent mission during this divisive time," he said in a statement. "In the meantime, a significant change that will have an immediate impact will be for people across our country to lower the temperature on political rhetoric before it's too late."

2020 election deniers running in midterms

Biden last delivered a prime-time speech on what he called the "continued battle for the soul of the nation" on Sept. 1 outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, in which he condemned the "MAGA forces" of Donald Trump and his adherents as a threat to America's system of government.

"They promote authoritarian leaders, and they fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country," Biden said then.

The new remarks come as hundreds of candidates who have falsely denied the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election are on ballots across the country, with many poised to be elected to critical roles overseeing elections.

In contrast to the September remarks, which drew criticism from some corners for being paid for by taxpayers, Biden's Wednesday night speech is being hosted by the Democratic National Committee.

Many Americans remain pessimistic about the state of U.S. democracy. An October poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that just nine per cent of respondents said they think democracy is working "extremely" or "very well," while 52 per cent said it's not working well.