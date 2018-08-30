Joe Biden to pay tribute to colleague-friend John McCain in Arizona

Arizonans began lining the streets and mourners gathered at a Baptist church Thursday for a second day of memorial services for Sen. John McCain, the maverick politician and former prisoner of war who died at 81.

A motorcade took McCain's body along a 12-kilometre route from the state Capitol to the North Phoenix Baptist church for a commemoration featuring former vice-president Joe Biden and other dignitaries.

The crowd of 3,500 inside the church stood silently as the casket was placed before a set of floral arrangements Thursday, and McCain's family entered behind it.

McCain's daughter, Bridget, read a Bible verse at her father's service before the longtime Arizona senator's chief of staff started the speeches.

Grant Woods drew laughs Thursday as he said McCain was a bad driver and would introduce Woods to new staff members by saying, "You'll have to fire half of them."

McCain, who served in Congress since 1983 and in the U.S. Senate since 1987. died last Saturday of brain cancer.

About 1,000 seats for the church service were made available to members of the public who signed up.

Cindy McCain, right, is joined by her sons Jack McCain, second from right, and Jimmy McCain, left, as well as daughter Meghan, second from left, as they watch the casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., carried from the hearse to the North Phoenix Baptist Church. (Ross D. Franklin Associated Press)

Outside the church, honour guard member Valentine Costalez praised McCain for championing the military during his Senate career.

"He's done so much for us," said Costalez, who stood watch earlier this week while McCain's body was at a funeral home.

At the church, a choir from the Jesuit-run Brophy College Preparatory school that two of McCain's sons attended was scheduled to sing Amazing Grace and Arizona.

The music chosen for the reception is Frank Sinatra's signature My Way, paying tribute to a man who became known for following his own path based on his personal principles.

The honour guard moves the casket into the North Phoenix Baptist Church for a memorial service for Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., on Thursday. (Matt York/Associated Press)

After Thursday's church service, a military aircraft was scheduled to take McCain's body back east to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, a service at the Washington National Cathedral on Saturday, and burial at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.

Former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama are expected to speak at the ceremony on Saturday.

Large public turnout

During Wednesday's private service at the Capitol for family and friends, Cindy McCain pressed her face against her husband's coffin, and daughter Meghan McCain erupted in sobs.

McCain sons Doug, Jack and Jimmy, daughter Sidney and daughter-in-law Renee shook hands with some of those who paid their final respects.

The much smaller service at the Capitol was filled with affecting moments and demonstrations of deep respect for the statesman and navy pilot who was held prisoner by the North Vietnamese for 5½ years after being shot down over Hanoi.

Gov. Doug Ducey remembered McCain as "Arizona's favourite adopted son" on what would have been his 82nd birthday.

Then U.S. Vice-President Joe Biden, right, and U.S. Senator John McCain are shown in October 2011 at the Riyadh airbase in Saudi Arabia. The pair were Senate colleagues for two decades. (Fahad Shadeed/Reuters)

The Capitol was then opened to the public in the afternoon, allowing visitors to walk past the closed casket after waiting in line outside in temperatures that reached 40 C.

Inside, former military members in shorts and tshirts saluted. Others placed their hand over their heart or bowed, including Vietnamese-born residents who traveled from Southern California.

Ray Riordan, an 87-year-old navy veteran who fought in the Korean War, came from Payson, Ariz.

"I grew up where a handshake was a contract and your word was your bond," Riordan said. "He represented the last of that as far as I'm concerned."

The McCain family said about 15,000 people came to pay their respects at the Capitol.