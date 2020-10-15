Kamala Harris halts campaign travel after 2 people including staffer test positive for COVID-19

Joe Biden's presidential campaign said Thursday that vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris will suspend in-person events until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for the coronavirus.

The campaign said Biden had no exposure, though he and Harris spent several hours campaigning together in Arizona on Oct. 8.

Harris had been scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots.

The campaign told reporters Thursday morning that Harris's communications director and a flight crew member tested positive after a recent campaign trip.

Campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said "neither of these individuals had any contact with [former] vice-president Biden, with Sen. Harris or any other staff member since testing positive or in the 48-hour period prior to their positive test results."

But Harris would suspend travel for several days "out of an abundance of caution," O'Malley Dillon said.

Harris and Biden spent several hours together last Thursday through multiple campaign stops, private meetings and a joint appearance in front of reporters at an airport. They were masked at all times in public, and aides said they were masked in private, as well. Biden and Harris have each had multiple negative tests since then.

Late last night, I learned a non-staff flight crew member & a member of my team tested positive for COVID. I wasn’t in close contact—as defined by the CDC—with either during the 2 days prior to their positive tests.<br><br>I've had 2 negative tests this week & am not showing symptoms. —@KamalaHarris

Harris has had two tests since Oct. 8, most recently Wednesday, O'Malley Dillon said. Biden's last announced negative test was Tuesday.

Biden is scheduled to attend an ABC News town hall airing live at 8 p.m. ET, with NBC carrying a similar event with President Donald Trump.