Biden wants COVID-19 vaccine available to all American adults by May 1, life 'closer to normal' by July 4

One year after the nation was brought to a near-standstill by the coronavirus, U.S. President Joe Biden used his first prime-time address to outline his plan Thursday night to make all adults vaccine-eligible by May 1 and get the country "closer to normal" by the Fourth of July.

He offered Americans fresh hope and appealed anew for their help.

Speaking in the White House East Room, Biden announced moves to speed vaccinations, including directing that states lift qualifications for vaccinations by May 1, and expand the number of places and categories of people who can give shots. His aim: let Americans gather at least in small groups for the Independence Day holiday on July 4.

Biden was marking one year since the onset of the pandemic that has killed more than 530,000 Americans and disrupted the lives of countless more.

"While it was different for everyone, we all lost something," Biden said, calling the past year "a collective suffering, a collective sacrifice."

WATCH | Biden talks about what's been lost:

Biden reveals what's on a card he carries every day in his pocket CBC News 2:14 In his first prime-time address as U.S. president, Joe Biden talks about the lives lost and special moments missed due to COVID-19 in the past year. 2:14

Tempered optimism

Biden offered words of optimism, too.

"In the loss, we saw how much there was to gain an appreciation, respect and gratitude. Finding light in the darkness is a very American thing to do."

Biden announced that he is deploying an additional 4,000 active-duty troops to support vaccination efforts and will allow more people — such as medical students, veterinarians and dentists — to deliver shots. He is also directing more doses toward some 950 community health centres and up to 20,000 retail pharmacies, to make it easier for people to get vaccinated closer to their homes.

As supplies of the vaccines continue to increase, Biden announced that he will direct states and territories to make all adults eligible for vaccination by May 1. The U.S. is expecting delivery of enough doses for those 255 million adults by the end of that month, but the process of actually administering those doses will take time.

Even as he offered optimism, Biden made clear that the July 4 timetable requires co-operation from Americans to continue to wear face coverings, maintain physical distancing and follow federal guidelines meant to slow the spread of the virus in the near term. He also called on them roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated as soon as they're eligible.

"This fight is far from over," he said. "Things might get worse again as new variants of the virus spread."

He urged Americans to "stick with the rules," warning that "we may have to reinstate restrictions" if people fail to stay vigilant about distancing and other precautions to help stem the virus.

"Please, we don't want to do that again," he said. "We've made so much progress."

A man receives the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine during the state's first mass vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, on Friday. (Darron Cummings/The Associated Press)

Relief package now law

The speech came hours after Biden signed into law a $1.9 trillion US relief package that he said will help defeat the virus, nurse the economy back to health and deliver direct aid to Americans in need. Some direct cheques could begin arriving this weekend.

"This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country," Biden said as he signed the bill in the Oval Office.

Most noticeable to many Americans are provisions providing up to $1,400 US in direct payments, some of which could begin landing in bank accounts this weekend, and extending $300 weekly emergency unemployment benefits into early September. Also included are expanded tax credits over the next year for children, child care and family leave — some of them credits that Democrats have signaled they'd like to make permanent — plus spending for renters, feeding programs and people's utility bills.

WATCH | On anniversary of pandemic, Biden predicts return of normalcy by summer:

On anniversary of pandemic, Biden predicts return of normalcy by summer The National 2:00 U.S. President Joe Biden marked the first anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic with a primetime speech in which he predicted a return to normalcy by July 4. 2:00

The House gave final congressional approval to the sweeping package by a near party line 220-211 vote on Wednesday, seven weeks after Biden entered the White House and four days after the Senate passed the bill. Republicans in both chambers opposed the legislation unanimously, characterizing it as bloated, crammed with liberal policies and heedless of signs the crises are easing.

Biden originally planned to sign the bill on Friday, but it arrived at the White House more quickly than anticipated.

"We want to move as fast as possible," tweeted Biden's chief of staff Ron Klain.

A batch of syringes filled with Moderna vaccines are ready for inoculations at a mobile vaccination clinic in Pomona, Calif., on Friday. (Damian Dovarganes/The Associated Press)

Biden's evening remarks in the East Room were central to a pivotal week for the president as he addressed the defining challenge of his term: shepherding the nation through the twin public health and economic storms brought about by the virus.

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released initial guidance for how vaccinated people can resume some normal activities. On Wednesday, Congress approved the president's $1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan," aimed at easing the economic impact of the virus on tens of millions of people. And the nation was on pace to administer its 100 millionth dose of vaccine as soon as Thursday.

Almost exactly one year ago, President Donald Trump addressed the nation to mark the World Health Organization's declaration of a pandemic. He announced travel restrictions and called for Americans to practise good hygiene but displayed little alarm about the forthcoming catastrophe. Trump, it was later revealed, acknowledged that he had been deliberately "playing down" the threat of the virus.