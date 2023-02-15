Objects shot out of North American skies likely not used for spying, Biden says

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that three unidentified objects shot down by U.S. fighter jets did not appear to have been used for spying on the United States and were likely tied to benign purposes.

Biden said in a speech that the U.S. intelligence community assessment is the objects were likely tied to private companies or research institutions.

"If any objects present a threat to American people, I will take it down," he said. "I make no apologies for taking down that balloon."

The president's 2 p.m. White House remarks came after he directed national security adviser Jake Sullivan to lead an "interagency team" to review U.S. procedures after the U.S. shot down a suspected surveillance balloon from China on Feb. 4, as well as three other objects Washington now believes are most likely "benign" objects.

The downing of the Chinese surveillance craft was the first known peacetime shootdown of an unauthorized object in U.S. airspace — a feat repeated three times a week later.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the team would "look how we track, look how we decide to take action and see if there's anything else that needs to be done." She said there would be "updated protocols" announced this week.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington on Thursday. (Susan Walsh/The Associated Press)

The balloon from China has escalated tensions between the U.S. and China. Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a trip to Beijing last week. He travelled on Thursday to the Munich Security Conference amid speculation he might use the opportunity to meet top Chinese foreign policy official Wang Yi, who will also be attending the conference.

No indications of 'aliens'

Biden has remained largely silent on the issue of the three objects downed on Friday off the coast of Alaska, Saturday over Canada and Sunday over Lake Huron. On Monday, the White House announced there was no indication of "aliens or extraterrestrial activity."

By Wednesday, U.S. officials said they were still working to locate the wreckage from the objects but that they expected all three to be unrelated to surveillance efforts.

"The intelligence community is considering as a leading explanation that these could just be balloons tied to some commercial or benign purpose," said White House national security spokesperson John Kirby. No country or private company has come forward to claim any of the objects, Kirby said. They do not appear to have been operated by the U.S. government.

Still unaddressed are questions about the original balloon, including what spying capabilities it had and whether it was transmitting signals as it flew over sensitive military sites in the U.S. It was believed by American intelligence to have initially been on a track toward the U.S. territory of Guam, according to a U.S. official.

The U.S. tracked it for several days after it left China, said the official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence. It appears to have been blown off its initial trajectory and ultimately flew over the continental U.S., the official said.

Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 are shown on Feb. 5 recovering a suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon that was downed a day earlier by the United States over U.S. territorial waters off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C. (U.S. Fleet Forces/U.S. Navy/Reuters)

Balloons and other unidentified objects have been previously spotted over Guam, a strategic hub for the U.S. navy and air force in the western Pacific.

It's unclear how much control China retained over the balloon once it veered from its original trajectory. A second U.S. official said the balloon could have been externally manoeuvred or directed to loiter over a specific target, but it's unclear whether Chinese forces did so.

After the balloon was shot down, the White House revealed that such balloons had traversed U.S. territory at least three times during former president Donald Trump's administration, unknown to Trump or his aides — and that others have flown over dozens of nations across five continents. Kirby emphasized on Monday that they were only detected by the Biden administration.

Searching for downed object in Yukon

There have been four mysterious objects shot down over North America in the last month. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday that teams are working to "find and analyze" an object shot down on Saturday over the Yukon, while another object was destroyed Sunday over Lake Huron by the U.S. military.

"The safety of Canadians is our No. 1 priority, that's why I made the decision to shoot down the object. It was a threat to civil aviation and a potential threat to Canadians," Trudeau said in brief remarks on Sunday morning.