Biden using 1st address to Congress to focus on turning 'peril into possibility'

U.S. President Joe Biden declared Wednesday night in his first address to a joint session of Congress that "America is rising anew" on the verge of overcoming the historic pandemic. Looking to the future, he urged a $1.8 trillion US investment in children, families and education that would fundamentally transform roles the government plays in American life.

Biden marked his first 100 days in office as the nation emerges from a confluence of crises, making his case before a pared-down gathering of mask-wearing legislators because of pandemic restrictions. The speech took place in a U.S. Capitol still surrounded by fencing after insurrectionists in January, protesting his election, stormed the doors of the House chamber where he gave his address.

The nationally televised ritual of a president standing before Congress for the first time was one of the most watched moments of Biden's presidency, raising the stakes for his ability to sell his plans to voters of both parties, even if Republican lawmakers prove resistant.

"America is ready for takeoff. We are working again. Dreaming again. Discovering again. Leading the world again. We have shown each other and the world: There is no quit in America," Biden said. "One hundred days ago, America's house was on fire. We had to act."

This year's scene had a historic look: For the first time, a female vice-president, Kamala Harris, was seated behind the chief executive. And she was next to another woman, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, both clad in pastel.

The first ovation came as Biden greeted, "Madam Speaker. Madame Vice-President." And he acknowledged the moment: "No president has ever said those words from this podium... And it's about time!"

U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris speaks with Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi before President Joe Biden speaks to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. ( Jim Watson/Pool via Reuters)

Speech aimed directly at voters

Biden repeatedly hammered home how his plans would put Americans back to work, restoring the millions of jobs lost to the virus. He laid out a sweeping proposal for universal preschool, two years of free community college, $225 billion for child care and monthly payments of at least $250 to parents. His ideas target frailties that were uncovered by the pandemic, and he argues that that economic growth will best come from taxing the rich to help the middle class and the poor.

"I can report to the nation: America is on the move again," Biden said. "Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength."

For Biden, whose moment has been nearly a half century in the making, his speech will also provide an update on progress in combating the COVID-19 crisis he was elected to tame, showcasing hundreds of millions of vaccinations and relief checks delivered to help offset the devastation wrought by a virus that has killed more than 573,000 people in the United States.

He also championed his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, a staggering figure to be financed by higher taxes on corporations.

Seizing an opportunity born of calamity, Biden has embraced momentous action over incremental change. But he will be forced to thread the needle between Republicans who cry government overreach and some Democrats who fear he won't go big enough.

The Democratic president's strategy is to sidestep the polarization and make his appeal directly to voters. His prime-time speech will underscore a trio of central campaign promises: to manage the deadly pandemic, to turn down the tension in Washington in the aftermath of the insurrection and to restore faith in government as an effective force for good.

"We have to prove democracy still works. That our government still works and can deliver for the people," Biden was to say, according to the excerpts. "In our first 100 days together, we have acted to restore the people's faith in our democracy to deliver."

U.S. Capitol Police and National Guard soldiers operate a checkpoint at the U.S. Capitol, in advance of Biden's speech. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

No American politician has more familiarity with the presidential address to Congress than Biden. He spent three decades in the audience as a senator and eight years as vice-president seated behind President Barack Obama during the annual address.

Biden chose to delay this speech, typically given in the afterglow of a presidential inaugural. In doing so, he gave himself the chance to not simply speak of the pain of the COVID-19 crisis but also to talk about progress.

The setting will be unlike for any of his predecessors, with members of Congress spread out and many Republicans citing "scheduling conflicts" to stay away.

Biden will speak against a backdrop of the weakening but still lethal pandemic in the U.S., staggering unemployment and a roiling debate about police violence against Blacks. Biden will also use his address to touch on the broader national reckoning over race in America, and to call on Congress to act on prescription drug pricing, gun control and modernizing the nation's immigration system.

The speech will offer one of Biden's biggest audiences in office, even as television ratings for other annual events — like the Academy Awards on Sunday — have fallen off during the pandemic. President Donald Trump had 37.2 million viewers for his final State of the Union address last year, and 47.7 million for his first address to Congress in 2017. President Barack Obama drew 52.4 million viewers for his first address in 2009.