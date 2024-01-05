Joe Biden says 2024 U.S. election 'all about' whether America's democracy will survive

U.S. President Joe Biden warned Friday that Donald Trump's efforts to retake the White House in 2024 pose a grave threat to the country, the day before the third anniversary of the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol by then-president Trump's supporters aiming to keep him in power.

Speaking near Valley Forge, Penn., where George Washington and the Continental Army spent a bleak winter nearly 250 years ago, Biden said that Jan. 6 2021, marked a moment where "we nearly lost America — lost it all."

He said the presidential race — a likely rematch with Trump, who is the far-and-away GOP front-runner — is "all about" whether American democracy will survive.

"We all know who Donald Trump is," Biden said. "The question we have to answer is: Who are we?"

Biden laid out Trump's role in the Capitol attack, where a mob of the Republican's supporters overran the building while lawmakers were counting Electoral College votes that certified Democrat Biden's win.

More than 100 police officers were bloodied, beaten and attacked by the rioters who overwhelmed authorities to break into the building.

"What's Trump done? He's called these insurrectionists 'patriots,'" Biden said, "and he promised to pardon them if he returns to office."

He excoriated Trump for "glorifying" rather than condemning political violence.

At least nine people who were at the Capitol that day died during or after the rioting, including several officers who died by suicide, a woman who was shot and killed by police as she tried to break into the House chamber and three other Trump supporters who authorities said suffered medical emergencies.

Biden said that by "trying to rewrite the facts of Jan. 6, Trump is trying to steal history the same way he tried to steal the election."

Former U.S. president Donald Trump — seen above at an event in Waterloo, Iowa, last month — argues that Biden and top Democrats are themselves seeking to undermine democracy by using the legal system to thwart the campaign of the current president's chief rival. (Charlie Neibergall/The Associated Press)

Trump, who faces 91 criminal charges stemming from his efforts to overturn his loss to Biden and three other felony cases, argues that Biden and top Democrats are themselves seeking to undermine democracy by using the legal system to thwart the campaign of his chief rival.

"Donald Trump's campaign is about him," Biden said, saying it was Trump's aim to get retribution on his political enemies. "Not America. Not you. Donald Trump's campaign is obsessed with the past, not the future."

He added: "There's no confusion about who Trump is or what he intends to do."