U.S. President Joe Biden officially announces re-election bid
U.S. President Joe Biden officially announced on Tuesday that he is running for re-election.
Biden would be 86 were he to complete two terms as U.S. president
U.S. President Joe Biden officially announced on Tuesday that he is running for re-election.
Biden had previously said he intends to be the Democratic candidate in 2024 but was waiting to make a formal announcement. Both Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris have said they will run together.
Biden was already the oldest U.S. president in history when inaugurated in January 2021. At the end of a second presidential term, if realized, he would be 86 years old.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?