U.S. President Joe Biden officially announces re-election bid

U.S. President Joe Biden officially announced on Tuesday that he is running for re-election.

Biden had previously said he intends to be the Democratic candidate in 2024 but was waiting to make a formal announcement. Both Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris have said they will run together.

Biden was already the oldest U.S. president in history when inaugurated in January 2021. At the end of a second presidential term, if realized, he would be 86 years old.