Bernie Sanders announces 2020 White House bid
Vermont senator's 2016 campaign for U.S. president reshaped Democratic Party
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, whose insurgent 2016 presidential campaign reshaped Democratic politics, announced Tuesday he is running for president in 2020.
The 77-year-old self-described democratic socialist challenged Hillary Clinton in the Democratic presidential primary in 2016. He told Vermont Public Radio on Tuesday that he planned to again seek the nomination.
Sanders has earned a loyal following with his passionate defence of liberal proposals, including free college tuition and single-payer health care. But he will face off against several other Democratic candidates who also want to appeal to the party's base.
Still, Sanders's name recognition, fundraising prowess and passion for liberal policies makes him a top-tier 2020 presidential contender.
More to come
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.