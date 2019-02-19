Skip to Main Content
Bernie Sanders announces 2020 White House bid
Breaking

Bernie Sanders announces 2020 White House bid

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, whose insurgent 2016 presidential campaign reshaped Democratic politics, announced Tuesday he is running for president in 2020.

Vermont senator's 2016 campaign for U.S. president reshaped Democratic Party

The Associated Press ·
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, seen during a U.S. Senate committee hearing in November 2017, announced Tuesday he will again run for president for the Democrats, in 2020. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, whose insurgent 2016 presidential campaign reshaped Democratic politics, announced Tuesday he is running for president in 2020.

The 77-year-old self-described democratic socialist challenged Hillary Clinton in the Democratic presidential primary in 2016. He told Vermont Public Radio on Tuesday that he planned to again seek the nomination.

Sanders has earned a loyal following with his passionate defence of liberal proposals, including free college tuition and single-payer health care. But he will face off against several other Democratic candidates who also want to appeal to the party's base.

Still, Sanders's name recognition, fundraising prowess and passion for liberal policies makes him a top-tier 2020 presidential contender.

More to come

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us