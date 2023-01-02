Thousands line up to see former pope Benedict's body lying in state

Thousands of people lined up hours before dawn on Monday to pay their respects to pope emeritus Benedict XVI as his body lies in state in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.

The doors of the basilica were swung open so members of the public could pay respects to the late pontiff, who shocked the world in 2013 by retiring from the papacy, the first to do so in 600 years.

The frail, 95-year-old Benedict died Saturday morning in the Vatican monastery where he had lived since his retirement.

Filippo Tuccio, 35, came from Venice on an overnight train to view Benedict's body.

People wait in a line to enter St. Peter's Basilica Monday. (Alessandra Tarantino/The Associated Press)

"I wanted to pay homage to Benedict because he had a key role in my life and my education. I arrived here at around 7:30, after leaving Venice last night," Tuccio said.

"When I was young I participated in World Youth Days," said the pilgrim, referring to the jamborees of young faithful held periodically and attended by pontiffs. Tuccio added that he had studied theology, and "his pontificate accompanied me during my university years."

"He was very important for me: for what I am, my way of thinking, my values. This is why I wanted to say goodbye today."

Benedict's body, dressed in red and gold liturgical vestments and placed on a simple dais, was moved in a procession just before dawn through the Vatican Gardens from the monastery to a spot in front of the main altar of Christendom's largest church.

People wait to pay their respects inside St. Peter's Basilica. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Two Swiss Guards stood at attention on either side of the body, which bore no papal insignia or regalia, such as a crosier, the silver staff with a crucifix, or a pallium, a band of cloth worn around the neck worn by archdiocesan bishops.

Both were on Pope John Paul II's body when it lay in state in 2005.

While the number of visitors was large, there were no signs of the huge crowds who came to pay their respects to John Paul, when millions waited for hours to enter the basilica

Public viewing for Benedict was to last for 10 hours on Monday in St. Peter's Basilica. Twelve hours of viewing are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday before Thursday morning's funeral, which will be led by Pope Francis, at St. Peter's Square. The Vatican has said it will be a simple and solemn ceremony in keeping with Benedict's wishes.

Security officials expected at least 25,000 people to pass by the body on the first day of viewing.

