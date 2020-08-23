Video shows armed Belarus president as capital sees massive protests over election

The authoritarian president of Belarus made a dramatic show of defiance Sunday against the massive protests demanding his resignation, toting a rifle and wearing a bulletproof vest as he strode off a helicopter that landed at his residence while demonstrators massed nearby.

On the 15th day of the largest and most determined protests ever in independent Belarus, a crowd of about 200,000 rallied against President Alexander Lukashenko in a square in Minsk, the capital. They then marched to another rally and approached the Independence Palace, the president's working residence.

Video from the state news agency Belta showed a government helicopter landing on the grounds and Lukashenko getting off holding what appeared to be a Kalashnikov-type automatic rifle. No ammunition clip was visible in the weapon, suggesting that Lukashenko, who cultivates an aura of machismo, aimed only to make a show of aggression.

Protests started Aug. 9 after a presidential election that officials say handed the 65-year-old Lukashenko his sixth term in office with 80 per cent voter approval. Opponents claim the results are fraudulent.

The size and duration of the protests have been unprecedented for Belarus, a former Soviet republic of 9.5 million people that Lukashenko has ruled harshly for 26 years.

Belarus President (for now) Lukashenko with body armor and as assault rifle. A ghastly show of force for a man who no longer controls his country. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StandWithBelarus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StandWithBelarus</a> <a href="https://t.co/wC7ALtxmvX">pic.twitter.com/wC7ALtxmvX</a> —@ianbremmer

On Sunday afternoon, an opposition rally overflowed Minsk's sprawling seven-hectare Independence Square. There were no official figures on crowd size, but it appeared to be about 200,000 people or more.

The demonstrators then marched to another square about 2.5 kilometres away and approached the edges of the presidential residence grounds, where police in full riot gear stood shoulder-to-shoulder, holding large shields.

The protesters dispersed in the evening amid rain.

There were no immediate reports of arrests. Earlier this month, some 7,000 people were arrested at protests, many of them badly beaten with clubs or wounded by rubber bullets, violence that only caused public outrage to swell.

Lukashenko appears to be flailing about for a strategy to counter the anti-government demonstrations.

Law enforcement stand behind barbed wire during protests in Minsk on Sunday. (Vasily Fedosenko/Reuters)

He has repeatedly blamed Western interference, claimed the protests were backed by the United States and accuses NATO of building up troop concentrations in Poland and Lithuania on Belarus's western border, which the alliance denies.

He also claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was willing to offer security assistance to his government to quell the protests if he asked for it.

'Lukashenko, your milk has gone sour'

Lukashenko has consistently repressed opposition during his time in office — and weariness with his hard-line rule, as well as dismay over the country's deteriorating economy and Lukashenko's cavalier dismissal of the coronavirus pandemic, appear to have galvanized opponents.

"Belarus has changed. Lukashenko has been able to unify everybody, from workers to intelligentsia, in the demand for change," said protester Slava Chirkov, who attended Sunday's demonstration with his wife and son.

They held a sign declaring "Lukashenko, your milk has gone sour," referring to Lukashenko's former job as the director of a Soviet-era collective farm.

A woman waves an old Belarusian national flag from the roof of a building overlooking protesters in Minsk on Sunday. (Evgeniy Maloletka/The Associated Press)

A similarly enormous crowd turned out for a protest a week ago, and daily demonstrations have taken place since the vote. Several of the country's key factories have been hit with protest strikes by workers fed up with government polices.

Those strikes not only threaten the already-ailing economy but show that opposition to Lukashenko extends beyond educated white-collar circles and into his traditional blue-collar base.

"Are you going to work for a dictator? Strike — that's our answer," Sergei Dilevsky, leader of the strike committee at the Minsk Tractor Works, one of Belarus's largest industrial enterprises, told protesters at Sunday's second rally site.

Lukashenko's main election challenger, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, fled to Lithuania the day after the election. Several other possible challengers left the country even before the election.

An opposition Co-ordination Council was created last week to develop a strategy for a transition of power, but authorities in Belarus have opened a criminal probe into its formation.

Also Sunday, more than 50,000 Lithuanians joined hands in a human chain stretching 30 kilometres from the capital of Vilnius to the Belarus border to express solidarity with the protesters.