Belarus court sends activists to prison as crackdown on dissent continues

A court in Belarus on Monday sentenced two leading opposition activists to lengthy prison terms, the latest move in the relentless crackdown Belarusian authorities have unleashed on dissent in the wake of last year's anti-government protests.

Maria Kolesnikova, a top member of the opposition Co-ordination Council, has been in custody since her arrest last September. A court in Minsk found her guilty of conspiring to seize power, creating an extremist organization and calling for actions damaging state security. She was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Lawyer Maxim Znak, another leading member of the Co-ordination Council who faced the same charges, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Footage from the Sputnik Belarus channel showed the two in a glass cage ahead of the verdict.

Kolesnikova, who helped co-ordinate monthslong opposition protests that erupted after an August 2020 presidential vote, resisted authorities' attempts to force her to leave the country.

Kolesnikova and Znak stood trial behind closed doors, with their families only allowed to be present at the sentencing hearing on Monday.

'Revenge of the authorities'

"For many, Maria has become an example of resilience and the fight between good and evil. I'm proud of her," Kolesnikova's father, Alexander, told The Associated Press on Monday. "It's not a verdict, but rather the revenge of the authorities."

Belarus was rocked by months of protests after President Alexander Lukashenko was awarded a sixth term in the August 2020 presidential vote that the opposition and the West denounced as a sham. He responded to the demonstrations with a massive crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police.

Demonstrators attend an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk in this Dec. 6, 2020 file photo. Protests continued for months after President Alexander Lukashenko won his sixth term in office in an election the opposition says was rigged. (The Associated Press) Police officers detain a demonstrator while stopping an opposition protest over the official presidential election results in Minsk in this March 27, 2021 file photo. (BelaPan/The Associated Press)

Kolesnikova, 39, has emerged as a key opposition activist, appearing at political rallies and fearlessly walking up to lines of riot police and making her signature gesture — a heart formed by her hands.

In 2020, she headed the campaign of Viktor Babariko, the head of a Russian-owned bank who made a bid to challenge Lukashenko, but was barred from the race after being jailed on money-laundering and tax-evasion charges that he dismissed as political. Babariko was sentenced to 14 years in prison two months ago.

Kolesnikova then joined forces with former English teacher Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who was running in place of her jailed husband, Sergei, an opposition blogger, as the main candidate standing against Lukashenko, and Veronika Tsepkalo, wife of another potential top contender who had fled the country fearing arrest.

WATCH | Who is Svetlana Tikhanovskaya? Svetlana Tikhanovskaya: Belarus’ reluctant revolutionary 3:20 Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has become a reluctant revolutionary in Belarus, but every weekend she inspires tens of thousands of Belarusians to take to the streets to try to oust their president after a highly divisive election. 3:20

The three appeared together at colourful campaign events that were in stark contrast to Lukashenko's Soviet-style gatherings.

Shortly after the election, Tsikhanouskaya left Belarus under pressure from the authorities and is currently in exile in Lithuania.

In September 2020, as Belarus was shaken by mass protests, the largest of which drew up to 200,000 people, KGB agents drove Kolesnikova to the border between Belarus and Ukraine in an attempt to expel her from the country. In the neutral zone between the two countries, Kolesnikova managed to rip up her passport, broke out of the car and walked back into Belarus, where she was immediately arrested.

Just before the start of her trial last month, Kolesnikova said in a note from prison that authorities offered to release her from custody if she asks for a pardon and gives a repentant interview to state media. She insisted that she was innocent and rejected the offer.

Kolesnikova stands in a cage during a court hearing in Minsk on Monday. (Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA/The Associated Press)

Speaking to the AP on Monday, Tsikhanouskaya described Kolesnikova ripping up her passport as "a historic deed."

"Along with it [her passport], she tore apart all the plans of the regime," Tsikhanouskaya said.

"The regime would want to see Maxim and Maria broken and weakened. But we see our heroes and strong and free inside. They will be free much earlier. Prison terms invented for them shouldn't scare us — Maxim and Maria wouldn't want that. They would want us to remember how Maria smiles, and to listen Maxim singing."