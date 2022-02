Beijing's ambitious COVID-19 Olympic 'bubble' holding strong

One week into the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games and China seems to be meeting its formidable COVID-19 challenge with a so-called 'bubble' that allows Games participants to skip quarantine but tightly restricts their movement so they don’t come into contact with the general population during the 17-day event.

Limited cases in symptomless visitors have not yet spread to general population