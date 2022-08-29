The unprecedented monsoon season has affected all four of Pakistan's provinces, triggering flash floods across the country that have affected 33 million Pakistanis, damaged nearly 1 million homes and killed at least 1,061 people.

Images taken and released by Maxar Technologies on Sunday show high levels of flooding along the Indus River as well as the cities of Rajanpur and Rojhan in the province of Punjab.

An overview of Indus River before and after flooding in Rajanpur, Pakistan, on March 24 and Aug. 28, respectively. (Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif on Monday said the government would provide housing to all those who lost their homes.

However, many people displaced by floods say they not only lost their homes but their crops and small shops as well.

Stranded people wade through a flooded area after heavy monsoon rainfall in Rajanpur district of Punjab province on Aug. 25. (Shahid Saeed Mirza/AFP/Getty Images)

Urgent appeal for help

Floods have destroyed more than 150 bridges and numerous roads have been washed away, making rescue operations difficult. Authorities say they were using military planes, helicopters, trucks and boats to evacuate people from marooned people and deliver much-need aid to them.

An overview shows fields and homes along the Indus River before and after flooding in Rojhan, Pakistan, March 24 and Aug. 28, respectively. (Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

However, many survivors complain they were still waiting for help or they received too little assistance from the government after being displaced because of floods. Some people say they got tents but not food. Pakistan charities were also active in flood-hit areas, and the government says everyone should contribute to help flood victims.

Pakistan army personnel distribute food parcels to flood affected people after heavy monsoon rains in Rajanpur district of Punjab province on Aug. 27. (Shahid Saeed MIRZA/AFP/Getty Images)

International aid starting to arrive

International aid was reaching Pakistan on Monday, as the military and volunteers desperately tried to evacuate many thousands stranded by widespread flooding driven by the monsoons.

An overview shows a village and fields before and after flooding in Rajanpur, Pakistan, March 24 and Aug. 28, respectively. (Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

Cargo planes from Turkey and the United Arab Emirates began the international rush to assist the impoverished nation, landing on Sunday in Islamabad carrying tents, food and other daily necessities. Trucks carrying tents, food, and water arranged by Pakistan were also being dispatched to various parts of the country by the National Disaster Management Authority for tens of thousands of flood victims.

Pakistan army personnel distribute food to flood affected people near a makeshift camp following heavy monsoon rainfall in Rajanpur district of Punjab province on Aug. 27. (Shahid Saeed Mriza/AFP/Getty Images)

Floods hit during economic crisis

Pakistan is facing one of its worst economic crises. The government says it recently narrowly avoided a default, and later Monday IMF's executive board was expected to approve the release of the much-awaited $2.2 billion for the country.

The United Nations will launch an international appeal for Pakistani flood victims on Tuesday in Islamabad.