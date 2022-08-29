Before and after photos show severity of Pakistan flooding
United Nations will launch international appeal for Pakistani flood victims
The unprecedented monsoon season has affected all four of Pakistan's provinces, triggering flash floods across the country that have affected 33 million Pakistanis, damaged nearly 1 million homes and killed at least 1,061 people.
Images taken and released by Maxar Technologies on Sunday show high levels of flooding along the Indus River as well as the cities of Rajanpur and Rojhan in the province of Punjab.
Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif on Monday said the government would provide housing to all those who lost their homes.
However, many people displaced by floods say they not only lost their homes but their crops and small shops as well.
Urgent appeal for help
Floods have destroyed more than 150 bridges and numerous roads have been washed away, making rescue operations difficult. Authorities say they were using military planes, helicopters, trucks and boats to evacuate people from marooned people and deliver much-need aid to them.
However, many survivors complain they were still waiting for help or they received too little assistance from the government after being displaced because of floods. Some people say they got tents but not food. Pakistan charities were also active in flood-hit areas, and the government says everyone should contribute to help flood victims.
International aid starting to arrive
International aid was reaching Pakistan on Monday, as the military and volunteers desperately tried to evacuate many thousands stranded by widespread flooding driven by the monsoons.
Cargo planes from Turkey and the United Arab Emirates began the international rush to assist the impoverished nation, landing on Sunday in Islamabad carrying tents, food and other daily necessities. Trucks carrying tents, food, and water arranged by Pakistan were also being dispatched to various parts of the country by the National Disaster Management Authority for tens of thousands of flood victims.
Floods hit during economic crisis
Pakistan is facing one of its worst economic crises. The government says it recently narrowly avoided a default, and later Monday IMF's executive board was expected to approve the release of the much-awaited $2.2 billion for the country.
The United Nations will launch an international appeal for Pakistani flood victims on Tuesday in Islamabad.
With files from Reuters
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?