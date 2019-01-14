U.S. President Donald Trump's attorney general nominee William Barr will pledge at his confirmation hearing on Tuesday to protect special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russia and will let the public know about the probe's findings, according to prepared testimony released Monday.

"I believe it is vitally important that the special counsel be allowed to complete his investigation," Barr said in prepared remarks. "I believe it is in the best interest of everyone — the president, Congress, and, most importantly, the American people — that this matter be resolved by allowing the special counsel to complete his work."

Barr, a former attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, has come under criticism from Democrats after revelations that in June he sent deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein a lengthy unsolicited legal memo that called Mueller's probe into whether Trump obstructed justice "fatally misconceived."

Barr's nomination has broad support from most Senate Republicans.

However, he is expected to receive tough questions during two days of confirmation hearings before the Senate judiciary committee that start on Tuesday morning, including questions about why he wrote the memo and whether he will agree to make Mueller's findings public once the probe concludes.

Mueller is investigating Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, including "any links and/or co-ordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump."

Russia has denied U.S. intelligence agencies' findings that it meddled in the 2016 campaign, while Trump has denied any collusion with Moscow and called Mueller's probe a "witch hunt."

Democrats still want Whitaker on the record, too

However, there is no federal charge of collusion. Trump could be damaged politically if there are strong indications of conspiracy or obstruction of justice, which can be considered federal crimes.

Trump repeated his attacks on Monday, calling the officials who initiated an FBI counterintelligence investigation into whether he acted on Moscow's behalf as "known scoundrels" and former FBI director James Comey a "bad cop."

In his testimony, Barr said he has known Mueller professionally for 30 years and has confidence in his abilities.

"If confirmed, I will not permit partisan politics, personal interests, or any other improper consideration to interfere with this or any other investigation," Barr said in his written remarks.

"I will follow the special counsel regulations scrupulously and in good faith, and on my watch, Bob will be allowed to complete his work."

Barr said in his statement a sense of public service compelled him to have his name put forth after some initial concerns.

"When my name was first raised, I was reluctant to be considered," he said. "I am 68 years old, partially retired, and nearing the end of a long legal career."

Acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker has been criticized by Democrats, both over his qualifications and what they say is demonstrated bias against special counsel Robert Mueller's probe. (Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press)

Barr is the nominee to replace Jeff Sessions, whom Trump publicly criticized for recusing himself from all Russia inquiries.

Sessions has been replaced on an interim basis by Matthew Whitaker, who declined to recuse himself from the investigation over past critical comments on it — despite calls from Democrats and the advice of a Justice Department ethics official.

House Democrats said last week they are prepared to subpoena Whitaker if he doesn't agree to testify before a judiciary committee by Jan. 29.