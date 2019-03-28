At least 7 dead as firefighters in Bangladesh battle blaze in commercial district

A fire in a highrise office building in Bangladesh's capital on Thursday killed seven people and injured at least 28, police said.

Many people were trapped inside the building, but fire officials said after battling the blaze for several hours that most had been rescued.

Fire officials said at least 19 firefighting units were working to douse the flames and rescue people inside the FR Tower, located on a busy avenue in Dhaka's Banani commercial district.

"The situation is under control," said Debashish Bardhan, a Fire Selearvice and Civil Defence deputy director.

A Bangladeshi survivor reacts after being rescued by firefighters. Officials said at least 28 were injured. (Munir Uz Zaman/AFP/Getty Images)

The fire had lost some of its intensity, but was not yet fully extinguished late Thursday afternoon, Bardhan said, and firefighters were shattering the building's glass walls to free toxic gas.

Banani police Chief Forman Ali told reporters that seven people, including a Sri Lankan, had died and the injury toll was at 28.

A Facebook Live video taken by Roy Pinaki showed five people scaling down from windows while burnt building materials fell around them. One person slipped from what appeared to be a rope that people were using to escape, bounced off utility wires and fell to the ground.

Military helicopters joined the rescue operation and one person dangled from a helicopter hovering over the roof as thick plumes of smoke cascaded upward.

More than a dozen people who fled to the roof were rescued by firefighters using hydraulic cranes, Bardhan said.

Fires are common in Bangladesh, where building regulations and safety norms are often violated. (Munir Uz Zaman/AFP/Getty Images)

Witness Sajib Hasan said some people shouted for help from windows on the upper floors of the building. Heavy smoke deterred efforts by responders to get close to them, but Hasan said he watched at least a dozen people get rescued.

Banani, the area where the fire broke out, is a busy commercial district with multistorey buildings housing offices, universities and restaurants.

Tushar-or-Rashid, an employee of the Vivid Holidays tour company on the building's first floor, said the fire began above them.

"All of our staff have come out safely, but we don't know what happened to the people who work in the upper floors," he said.

Fires are common in Bangladesh, where building regulations and safety norms are often violated. Last month, a fire in the oldest part of Dhaka, a 400-year-old area cramped with apartments, shops and warehouses, left at least 67 people dead.

Locals help firefighters douse the fire in the office tower in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Thursday. (Mahmud Hossain Opu/Associated Press)

In 2012, a fire raced through a garment factory on the outskirts of Dhaka, killing at least 112 people trapped behind its locked gates. Less than six months later, another building containing garment factories collapsed, killing more than 1,100 people.

Another fire in a house illegally storing chemicals in Old Dhaka killed at least 123 people in 2010.