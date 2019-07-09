Bahrain records hottest June in more than 100 years

Bahrain has recorded the hottest June in the Arab Gulf country in more than a century.

Summers in the Arabian Peninsula are consistently hot and humid, with people empasizing staying indoors for the better part of at least five months.

The Bahrain News Agency's report on Tuesday, however, shows temperatures are soaring even higher.

Bahrain's Meteorological Directorate says the average temperature in June was 36.3 C, about 3.9 degrees above the long-term normal for that month.

The report said June had the highest average temperatures for that month since 1902, with 20 days of temperatures exceeding 40 C. The hottest day was 45.3 C.



