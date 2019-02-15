Advance on last ISIS enclave in eastern Syria slowed by civilian fears

The offensive on the last enclave in eastern Syria held by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria has been blunted by the discovery of hundreds of civilians still living there, a commander with the Kurdish-led force fighting the extremists said on Friday.

The U.S.-backed force, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), launched the offensive to liberate Baghouz a week ago, after more than 20,000 civilians, many of them foreign wives of ISIS militants, were transported through a corridor from the area.

But Adnan Afrin told The Associated Press that in the last three days, ISIS militants brought up hundreds of civilians from underground tunnels to make the SDF and the U.S.-led coalition aware of their presence.

He estimated some 1,000 civilians, including women and children, remained in the area, in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour.

The commander said militants were hiding among them and using them as human shields.

"There are hostages with Daesh [an acronym in Arabic for ISIS], but we don't have information about where they are. And we haven't received any messages yet about negotiations about those hostages," Afrin said.

He said they were likely to be families of ISIS militants, but their discovery nonetheless had blunted the offensive.

A boy sits at a back of a vehicle near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria on Tuesday. (Rodi Said/Reuters)

A blitz of airstrikes and shelling last week was believed to signal the end of the campaign against ISIS in its last toehold in Syria.

Thousands of people, including many foreign fighters and their families, emerged from the area amid ferocious fighting as the SDF closed in from three sides under the cover of airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition.

ISIS militants are now clinging to their last square kilometre of land in the village.

