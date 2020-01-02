At least one dead, several injured after 3 rockets fired at Baghdad airport

At least three Katyusha rockets were fired at Baghdad International Airport Friday, causing multiple casualties, Iraqi security officials said.

The rockets landed near the air cargo terminal, burning two vehicles and injuring several people, said the Security Media Cell, which releases information regarding Iraqi security.

At least one person was killed and 9 others wounded, police and medical sources said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups stormed the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday following U.S. air raids on Sunday against Kataib Hezbollah militia bases in retaliation for missile attacks that killed a U.S. contractor in northern Iraq last week.

Tension between the United States and Iran has ramped up in the region over U.S. economic sanctions hurting the Iranian economy. The two sides have traded blame over attacks on oil installations, militia arms depots as well as military bases hosting U.S. forces.