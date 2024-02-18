Oppenheimer wins BAFTA awards for best picture, director

Atom bomb epic Oppenheimer has won seven prizes, including best picture, at the British Academy Film Awards.

Christopher Nolan was named best director, and Cillian Murphy won the best actor prize for playing J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb.

Emma Stone was named best actress for gothic fantasia Poor Things, which took five prizes at Britain's equivalent of the Oscars.

Oppenheimer had 13 nominations but missed out on the record of nine trophies, set half a century ago by Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

More to come