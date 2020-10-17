Armenia, Azerbaijan announce new attempt to establish Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Armenia and Azerbaijan have announced a new attempt to establish a ceasefire in their conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh starting from midnight, a move that comes a week after a Russia-brokered truce frayed immediately after it took force.

The new agreement was announced by the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers following phone calls between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his counterparts. Lavrov strongly urged the countries to abide by the Moscow deal.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994. The latest fighting that began on Sept. 27 has involved heavy artillery, rockets and drones, killing hundreds in the largest escalation of hostilities between the South Caucasus neighbours in more than a quarter-century.

Russia, which has a security pact with Armenia but has cultivated warm ties with Azerbaijan, a former Soviet republic, hosted top diplomats from both countries for more than 10 hours of talks that ended with Saturday's ceasefire deal. But the agreement immediately frayed, with both sides blaming each other for breaching it.

The full-scale fighting continued to rage through the week.

People gather near a site hit by a rocket during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, on Saturday. (Bulent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images)

In a new escalation, Azerbaijan on Saturday accused Armenia of striking its second-largest city with a ballistic missile that killed at least 13 civilians and wounded 50 others.

The Armenian Defence Ministry denied launching the strike, but the separatist authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh put out a statement listing alleged "legitimate" military facilities in the city of Ganja, although they stopped short of claiming responsibility for the attack.

Azerbaijani officials said the Soviet-made Scud missile destroyed or damaged about 20 residential buildings in Ganja overnight, and emergency workers spent hours searching in the rubble for victims and survivors. Scud missiles date back to the 1960s and carry a big load of explosives but are known for their lack of precision.

In a televised address to the nation, Azerbaijan's president, Ilham Aliyev, denounced the missile strike as a war crime and warned the leadership of Armenia that it would face responsibility.

"Azerbaijan will give its response and it will do so exclusively on the battlefield," Aliyev said.

Civilian causalities

While authorities in both Azerbaijan and Armenia have denied targeting civilians, residential areas have increasingly come under shelling amid the hostilities.

Stepanakert, the regional capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, came under intense shelling overnight, leaving three civilians wounded, according to separatist authorities.

Yury Melkonyan, 64, sits in his house damaged by shelling from Azerbaijan's artillery in Shosh village outside Stepanakert on Saturday. (The Associated Press)

Aliyev announced Saturday that Azerbaijani forces have taken the town of Fizuli and seven villages around it, gaining a "strategic edge." Fizuli is one of the seven Azerbaijani regions outside Nagorno-Karabakh that was seized by the Armenian forces during the war in the early 1990s.

Azerbaijani authorities said Saturday that 60 civilians have been killed and 270 have been wounded since Sept. 27, but they haven't revealed military losses. Separatist authorities said more than 600 Nagorno-Karabakh soldiers and over 30 civilians have been killed.

Azerbaijan has insisted it has the right to reclaim its land by force after efforts by the so-called Minsk group of international mediators — comprising Russia, the United States and France — failed to yield any progress after nearly three decades. Azerbaijan has actively pushed for its ally Turkey to take a prominent role in future peace talks.

A rescue worker walks with a resident during a search in Ganja on Saturday. (Bulent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images)

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar spoke on the phone with his Azerbaijani counterpart, congratulating Azerbaijan on "liberating Fizuli from the occupation" and downing Armenian jets.

The Azerbaijani military declared Saturday that it downed an Armenian Su-25 jet, a claim quickly dismissed by Armenia's Defence Ministry.

The Armenian military said it downed three Azerbaijani drones over the territory of Armenia on Saturday. Azerbaijan denied that.

Drones and rocket systems supplied by Turkey have given the Azerbaijani military an edge on the battlefield, helping outgun the Armenian forces that rely mostly on outdated Soviet-era weapons.