Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels who skyrocketed to fame as a chief critic of U.S. President Donald Trump, was taken into police custody in Los Angeles on Wednesday following an allegation of domestic violence, officials said.

Police responded to a report of domestic violence on Tuesday, and Avenatti was taken into custody on Wednesday, an official told The Associated Press. The police department said the investigation was still ongoing and additional details would be released later.

Avenatti remained in custody Wednesday afternoon and a call and text message seeking comment weren't immediately returned.

Avenatti, who has said he's mulling a 2020 presidential run, became famous as Daniels' lawyer and pursued the U.S. president and those close to him relentlessly for months, taunting Trump in interviews and baiting him and his lawyers in tweets.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and has sued to invalidate the confidentiality agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election that prevents her discussing it. She also sued Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, alleging defamation.