Los Angeles prosecutors have declined to charge lawyer Michael Avenatti with a felony after his girlfriend alleged abuse.

The Los Angeles district attorney's office said Wednesday it referred the case to city prosecutors to consider misdemeanor charges.

Avenatti was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge last week after his girlfriend told police he roughed her up at his apartment.

Actress Mareli Miniutti accused Avenatti of dragging her by the arm across the floor. (Marion Curtis/StarPix via Associated Press)

Avenatti is best known as the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels, who says she was paid to keep quiet about an affair with Donald Trump.

Actress Mareli Miniutti says in court papers that Avenatti dragged her by the arm across the floor of his Los Angeles apartment after an argument.

Avenatti has called the allegations a fabrication.