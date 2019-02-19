Swiss rescuers find 4 people alive after avalanche, but fear more may be buried

At least four people were injured in an avalanche in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana on Tuesday, including one whose life was in danger, and a search continues for other possible survivors buried on the ski run, police said.

"Rescuers arrived very quickly, they rescued four injured people, including one whose life is in danger, and three were injured more superficially," Valais cantonal police Cmdr. Christian Varone told a news conference.

"Witnesses told us there could be more people under the snow. That is why we are pursuing the search with considerable means."

There has been no confirmation of any fatalities, officials said, adding that eight helicopters and more than 240 police and rescue workers were involved in the emergency operation.

The Nouvelliste, a local newspaper, quoted the commune's president Nicolas Feraud as saying 10 to 12 people were believed to be trapped. The paper said the avalanche covered 300-400 metres of a trail.

Rescue crews work at the site of an avalanche at the Crans-Montana ski resort in Switzerland Tuesday. Several people were swept away by an avalanche on the 'Kandahar' ski run. (Anthony Anex/EPA-EFE)

Valais police said the avalanche took place near the Plaine Morte peak and resort operator CMA said an alarm sounded shortly before 2:30 p.m. local time.

Manager Michele Vizzino of the La Violette restaurant near the gondola heading up to the peak said he heard the avalanche but didn't see it. Video from the site showed skiers on the slopes above a trail of lumpy snow.

The mid-afternoon slide came after a week of warmer temperatures, but the Swiss Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research said the danger for the area had been only two on a scale of five on Tuesday.

The avalanche coincided with school holidays in some regions, including Geneva, as well as overseas. Britain's Blackheath High School tweeted that all its students on a ski trip in the area were safe.

World Cup event this weekend

"There were about 8,000 skiers on the slopes, which is a good day," Magistretti said.

A women's World Cup skiing event involving stars like Switzerland's Lara Gut is scheduled for this weekend on the Mont Lachaux run at Crans-Montana.

Event spokesperson Hugo Steinegger said two companies of Swiss military forces who had been deployed for the races were quickly dispatched to the avalanche site to help with the rescue operation. He said the avalanche was not expected to affect the start of the event, which begins with training runs on Thursday.