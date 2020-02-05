Skip to Main Content
Avalanche in eastern Turkey leaves 21 dead, others trapped
An avalanche in eastern Turkey killed at least 21 people, including military police and civilians who were working to rescue victims of an earlier snowslide, the local governor said on Wednesday.

Rescue vehicles struggling to operate due to high winds, snowfall

Emergency service members work in the snow around overturned vehicles, near the town of Bahcesehir, in Van province, eastern Turkey on Wednesday. Dozens of rescue workers are missing after being hit by a second avalanche while on a mission to find two people missing in a previous snowslide that struck late Tuesday. (Yilmaz Sonmez/IHA/The Associated Press)

Mehmet Emin Bilmez, governor of the eastern province of Van, said some 30 people had been pulled out from under the snow.

More people are believed to be still trapped, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said earlier, without giving a number.

TV footage from Van's Bahcesaray district showed dozens of people using shovels and sticks in snowfall and high winds to dig out buried vehicles, and other overturned vehicles.

Soylu said the conditions in the area made it difficult for rescue vehicles to operate, adding a vehicle had been pulled out from under 4 to 5 metres of snow.

Rescue teams were working to rescue people trapped under an earlier avalanche that struck on Tuesday, killing five people. Eight people were rescued from that avalanche and the second snowslide occurred as teams were searching for two others.

