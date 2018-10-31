Austria will follow the United States and Hungary in backing out of a UN migration pact over concerns it will blur the line between legal and illegal migration, the Austrian government said on Wednesday.

Conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz took office last December in a coalition with the nationalist, anti-migration Freedom Party. Austria currently holds the European Union's rotating presidency, and Kurz has made curbing unregulated migration a priority.

The Global Compact for Safety, Orderly and Regular Migration, which isn't legally binding, was approved in July by all 193 member nations except the United States, which backed out last year. It is due to be formally approved at a meeting in Marrakech, Morocco, in December.

Hungary's right-wing government has said it will not sign the final document. Poland, which has also clashed with Brussels by resisting national quotas for asylum seekers, has said it is considering the same step.

Migration 'not a human right'

The Austria Press Agency reported Wednesday that Kurz and Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache said Austria won't sign the document or send an official representative to Marrakech. They cited, among other things, fears about a possible watering down of the distinction between legal and illegal migration.

"There are some points that we view critically and where we fear a danger to our national sovereignty," Kurz said.

"Some of the contents go diametrically against our position," added Strache, the Freedom Party's leader.

"Migration is not and cannot become a human right. It cannot be that someone receives a right to migration because of the climate or poverty."

Austria took in roughly one per cent of its population in asylum seekers in 2015 during a migration crisis in which more

than a million people travelled to Europe, many of them fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and elsewhere.

That experience dominated last year's parliamentary election and helped propel Kurz's conservatives to power. He has said he will prevent any repeat of that influx and has implemented policies that include restricting benefits for new immigrants.

The non-binding UN pact addresses issues such as how to protect people who migrate, how to integrate them into new countries and how to return them to their home countries. The United Nations has hailed it as a historic and comprehensive pact that could serve as a basis for future policies.



UN officials in Geneva had no immediate comment on Vienna's decision.