Sydney blanketed by orange skies as wildfires rage

Wildfires fanned by winds joined into a single giant blaze north of Sydney late on Friday, blanketing Australia's biggest city in hazardous smoke, turning the skies orange.

A dense fog of smoke and flying ash has lingered over Sydney for most of the past week, obscuring visibility and prompting commuters to wear breathing masks.

Pedestrians wear masks amid a smokey haze in Sydney on Friday. (Paul Braven/EPA-EFE)

Satellite images spread on social media showed the smoke spreading across the Tasman Sea to New Zealand, 2,000 kilometres away.

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service (RFS) said in a tweet that "a number of fires in the Hawkesbury, Hunter and Central Coast areas have now joined."

Fire trucks are seen during a wildfire on Friday in Werombi, about 50 kilometres southwest of Sydney. (Mick Tsikas/REUTERS)

The tweet included a map showing 10 separate fires connecting about 50 kilometres north of metropolitan Sydney.

The total area burned by those fires was around 335,000 hectares, the RFS added.