Sydney blanketed by orange skies as wildfires rage
10 separate fires connected about 50 kilometres north of Australia's largest city
Wildfires fanned by winds joined into a single giant blaze north of Sydney late on Friday, blanketing Australia's biggest city in hazardous smoke, turning the skies orange.
A dense fog of smoke and flying ash has lingered over Sydney for most of the past week, obscuring visibility and prompting commuters to wear breathing masks.
Satellite images spread on social media showed the smoke spreading across the Tasman Sea to New Zealand, 2,000 kilometres away.
The New South Wales Rural Fire Service (RFS) said in a tweet that "a number of fires in the Hawkesbury, Hunter and Central Coast areas have now joined."
The tweet included a map showing 10 separate fires connecting about 50 kilometres north of metropolitan Sydney.
The total area burned by those fires was around 335,000 hectares, the RFS added.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.