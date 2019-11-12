Winds fan emergency-level fires in Australian southeast
3,000 firefighters available to fight more than 50 fires blazing across New South Wales
Hundreds of schools were closed and residents were urged to evacuate woodlands for the relative safety of city centres Tuesday as hot, dry and windy weather fanned wildfires to emergency-level ferocity across Australia's most populous state.
New South Wales state is under a weeklong state of emergency, a declaration that gives the Rural Fire Service sweeping powers to control resources and direct other government agencies in its efforts to battle fires. The worst fires are expected in the state's northeast, where three people have died and more than 150 homes have been destroyed since Friday, as well as around Sydney, Australia's largest city.
Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said 3,000 firefighters were available to fight more than 50 fires blazing across the state. The fires are expected to worsen as winds are forecast to gust at between 70 km/h and 90 km/h later Tuesday.
"Now is the time to exercise those decisions to leave, leave early and go to safer locations, safer towns and villages or safer places in your local community, such as the shopping centres," Fitzsimmons told reporters.
"We plan for these sorts of days. But we always hope they never come," he added.
None of the fires were rated as emergencies in the morning. But by early afternoon, emergency warnings applied to seven blazes that were burning out of control in the fire-ravaged northeast.
Hundreds of schools closed
More than 600 schools and technical colleges were closed because they are close to woodlands at risk of fire.
The Australian fire season, which peaks during the Southern Hemisphere summer, has started early after an unusually warm and dry winter.
More than a million hectares of forest and farmland had already burned across the state this fire season, more than three times the 280,000 hectares that burned during the entire last season, Fitzsimmons said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.