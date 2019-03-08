Australian PM says women shouldn't rise 'on the basis of others doing worse'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told an International Women's Day breakfast in Perth on Friday that he wants to see women rise, but not at the expense of others.

"We're not about setting Australians against each other, trying to push some down to lift others up. That's not in our values," he said.

"And that is true about gender equality, too. We want to see women rise. But we don't want to see women rise only on the basis of others doing worse. We want everybody to do better, and we want to see the rise of women in this country be accelerated to ensure that their overall pace is maintained."

Speaking at the Women in Resources event, Morrison also acknowledged Indigenous women for their "bravery" and "courage."

He said the way to advance women's interests is to ensure Australia's economy is strong.