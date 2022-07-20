Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Australians urged to work from home as latest Omicron wave swamps hospitals

Australians admitted to hospitals from COVID-19 neared record levels on Wednesday as authorities urged businesses to let staff work from home and recommended people wear masks indoors and get booster shots urgently amid a major outbreak.

More than 300,000 new cases confirmed in past week; near-record hospitalizations

Renju Jose · Thomson Reuters ·
Commuters wear face masks as they travel around Melbourne, Australia, where authorities are recommending residents resume wearing face masks indoors as COVID-19 infections begin to rise again across the country. (Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

Australia is in the grip of a third Omicron wave driven by the highly transmissible new subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, with more than 300,000 cases recorded over the past seven days, even as authorities flagged the actual numbers could be double. Tuesday's 50,000 cases was the highest in two months.

"We need to do some things differently at least for a short period of time," Australia's Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly told ABC Radio on Wednesday, as he predicted the number of people ending up in hospitals will soon hit an all-time high.

"We know that working from home is a very key component of stopping what we call macro spreading."

About 5,300 Australians are currently in hospital with COVID-19, not far off the record 5,390 recorded in January during the BA.1 outbreak, official data showed. Numbers in the states of Queensland, Tasmania and Western Australia are already at their highest since the pandemic began.

Support for workers but not mandates

But Kelly said he had not recommended the reintroduction of mask mandates or any other restrictions.

Last week, Australia reinstated support payments for casual workers who have to quarantine due to COVID-19 after more workers began calling in sick. Several front-line health workers are also sick or in isolation, further straining the health system.

Authorities have also warned of a lag in people taking their booster shots worsening the health crisis.

So far, 95 per cent of people above 16 have had two doses, helping keep Australia's total COVID-19 cases just under nine million and deaths at 10,845, far lower than many countries. But only about 71 per cent have received three or more doses.

