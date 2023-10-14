Australian voters reject referendum to recognize Indigenous Voice to Parliament

Three leading advocates for constitutional change in Australia conceded defeat on Saturday in a referendum that would have created an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

The Australian Broadcasting Corp. said that, based on early vote counting, the states of New South Wales, Queensland, Tasmania and South Australia have rejected the amendment that would have created an Indigenous committee to advise Parliament and the government on issues that affect Australia's most disadvantaged ethnic minority.

The Voice needed majorities in each of at least four of the six states as well as a national majority for the referendum to pass.

With 45 per cent of the vote counted, the No vote led Yes by 57.35 per cent to 42.65 per cent.

The proposal for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament bitterly divided Australia's Indigenous minority as well as the wider community.

Push for Indigenous say in issues

Opinion polls in recent months have indicated a strong majority of Australians oppose the proposal. Earlier in the year, a majority supported the Voice before the No campaign gathered intensity.

The Voice would have been a committee comprised of and chosen by Indigenous Australians that would advise the Parliament and government on issues that affect Indigenous people.

A woman drops her ballot into a box in Redfern as Australians cast their final Indigenous Voice referendum votes in Sydney. (Rick Rycroft/The Associated Press)

Voice advocates say listening to Indigenous views would lead to more effective delivery of government services and better outcomes for Indigenous lives.

Accounting for 3.8 per cent of the population, Indigenous Australians die on average eight years younger than the wider population, have a suicide rate twice that of the national average and suffer from diseases in the remote Outback that have been eradicated from other wealthy countries.

Almost 18 million people were enrolled to vote in the referendum, Australia's first since 1999. Around six million cast ballots in early voting over the last three weeks.

If the proposal had passed, it would have been the first successful constitutional amendment since 1977 and the first ever to pass without the bipartisan support of the major political parties.