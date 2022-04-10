Skip to Main Content
Australian PM Scott Morrison calls May election

Australia's prime minister has called for a May election that will likely be fought on issues including Chinese economic coercion, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top election issues likely to include China, COVID-19 and climate change

The Associated Press ·
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during question time at Parliament House in Canberra on March 30. (Martin Ollman/Getty Images)

Prime Minister Scott Morrison advised Gov. Gen. David Hurley as representative of Australia's head of state, Queen Elizabeth, to set the election date.

Morrison will announce later on Sunday that Australia will go to the polls on May 14 or May 21.

Morrison's conservative coalition is seeking a fourth three-year term.

