Australia moving 2,000 people out of powerful cyclone's path
Australia is evacuating about 2,000 people from part of northern Australia ahead of a powerful cyclone expected to hit on Saturday.
Cyclone Trevor expected to bring heavy rainfall and a dangerous storm surge
Evacuees were being moved by air and road Thursday from remote, mostly indigenous communities on the Northern Territory's east coast to the territory's capital, Darwin.
Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said Cyclone Trevor with winds gusting up to 260 km/h was expected to bring heavy rainfall and a dangerous storm surge.
Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner said a state of emergency had been declared in part of the west coast of the Gulf of Carpentaria, where Trevor is expected to make landfall.
