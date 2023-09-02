An icebreaker is on its way from Australia to an Antarctic research station to rescue an expedition member suffering from a medical condition, the government said on Saturday.

The person is at Australia's Casey research station, which is on an ice cap 3,420 kilometres south of the Australian Antarctic Division headquarters in Hobart, Tasmania state.

The division has not identified the person or specified the medical condition.

"The expeditioner requires specialist medical assessment and care in Australia for a developing medical condition," the division said in a statement.

Australian icebreaker RSV Nuyina left Hobart last week on the rescue mission, which is taking place at the start of the Southern Hemisphere spring season, the statement said.

According to the division, the ship is carrying helicopters to be used in the evacuation. The division did not reply when asked when the evacuation was expected to take place.

During the summer, more than 150 people visit the Casey research station on expeditions. But over winter, fewer than 20 people remain to perform maintenance work.

The division said all other personnel at Casey were "accounted for and safe."