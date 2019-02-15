At least 1 killed, 4 officers injured in shooting near Chicago

At least one person is dead and four police officers are injured following a shooting at a business in suburban Chicago.

The shooting occurred Friday afternoon at the Henry Pratt Co. building in Aurora, Ill., located 65 kilometres west of Chicago. City officials say the gunman was apprehended.

A spokesperson for the Kane County coroner's office says at least one person was killed.

City spokesperson Clayton Muhammad earlier told ABC7 that four officers were wounded in the shooting and are in stable condition.

He did not say whether the officers had been shot.