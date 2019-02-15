Skip to Main Content
At least 1 killed, 4 officers injured in shooting near Chicago
At least one person is dead and four police officers are injured following a shooting at a business in suburban Chicago.

Suspect in custody after police converged on industrial park in Aurora, Ill.

The Associated Press ·
Police officers armed with rifles gather at the scene where an active shooter was reported in Aurora, Ill., on Friday. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

The shooting occurred Friday afternoon at the Henry Pratt Co. building in Aurora, Ill., located 65 kilometres west of Chicago. City officials say the gunman was apprehended.

A spokesperson for the Kane County coroner's office says at least one person was killed. 

City spokesperson Clayton Muhammad earlier told ABC7 that four officers were wounded in the shooting and are in stable condition.

He did not say whether the officers had been shot.

The city sent a tweet Friday afternoon saying there was an active shooter in an industrial park and that police were on the scene. (Bev Horne/Daily Herald via AP)

