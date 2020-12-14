U.S. Attorney General William Barr resigns
Trump ally said officials found no evidence of fraud that would change election result
U.S. Attorney General William Barr, one of President Donald Trump's staunchest allies, is resigning amid lingering tension over the president's baseless claims of election fraud and the investigation into president-elect Joe Biden's son.
Barr went to the White House on Monday, where Trump said he submitted his letter of resignation. "As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family," Trump tweeted.
The announcement came shortly after the electoral college formally validated Biden's win in the presidential election.
Trump has publicly expressed his anger about Barr's statement to The Associated Press earlier this month that the Justice Department had found no widespread election fraud that would change the outcome of the election.
Trump has also been angry that the Justice Department did not publicly announce it was investigating Hunter Biden ahead of the election, despite department policy against such a pronouncement.
Trump said deputy attorney general Jeff Rosen, whom he labelled "an outstanding person," will become acting attorney general.
With files from Reuters
