8 people killed, including at least 4 women, in shootings at Atlanta-area massage parlours

Shootings at two massage parlours in Atlanta and one in the suburbs left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said Tuesday. A 21-year-old man was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said three people were killed at a spa in northeast Atlanta, while a fourth person was killed at another spa across the street. He said all four victims were female, and "it appears that they may be Asian."

The killings came amid a recent wave of attacks against Asian Americans that coincided with the spread of the coronavirus across the United States.

"Our entire family is praying for the victims of these horrific acts of violence," Gov. Brian Kemp said Tuesday evening on Twitter.

This undated photo provided by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office shows Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, Ga., who was arrested following the 3 shootings. (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office via The Associated Press)

Atlanta police officers responding to a call of a robbery in progress at one spa around 5:50 p.m. ET found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. While they were at that scene, they learned of a call reporting shots fired at another spa across the street and found a woman who appeared to have been shot dead inside the business.

Motive unknown

Earlier, around 5 p.m. five people were shot at Young's Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth, about 50 kilometres north of Atlanta, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said. Two of the victims were dead and three were transported to a hospital where two of them also died, Baker said.

Authorities were not immediately releasing the gender or race of the victims, Baker said.

A man suspected in the Acworth shooting was captured by surveillance video pulling up to the business around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, minutes before the shooting, authorities said. Baker said the suspect, Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, was taken into custody in Crisp County, about 240 kilometres south of Atlanta.

Baker said they believe Long is also the suspect in the Atlanta shootings.

Law enforcement officials did not offer a motive for the shooting rampage and said they did not immediately know if the Asian women were targeted. A white woman and a white man were also killed in the Cherokee attacks.