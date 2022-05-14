At least eight people have been killed in a mass shooting at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket on Saturday, law enforcement officials told the Associated Press

The alleged shooter is in custody, police said.

A spokesperson for Tops Friendly Market, the supermarket chain where the shooting took place, did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

BREAKING: BPD on scene of a mass shooting at the Tops in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Police say multiple people have been struck by gunfire. The shooter is in custody. Motorists and residents are urged to avoid the area. —@BPDAlerts

Police closed off the block, lined by spectators, and yellow police taped surrounded the full parking lot. Mayor Byron Brown was at the scene late Saturday afternoon and expected to address the media.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was "closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo," her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities.

I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo. We have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials. —@GovKathyHochul

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said on social media that it ordered all available personnel to assist Buffalo police.

The shooting came little more than a year after a March 2021 attack at a King Soopers grocery in Boulder, Colo., that killed 10 people. Investigators have not released any information about why they believe the man charged in that attack targeted the supermarket.

More to come.