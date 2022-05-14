Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
World·Breaking

At least 8 dead in Buffalo, N.Y., grocery store shooting, suspect in custody, police say

At least eight people have been killed in a mass shooting at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket on Saturday, law enforcement officials told the Associated Press. The alleged shooter is in custody, police said. 

A suspect has been taken into custody, police say

The Associated Press ·
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, pictured last year, said she was 'closely monitoring' the situation. (Hans Pennink/The Associated Press)

At least eight people have been killed in a mass shooting at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket on Saturday, law enforcement officials told the Associated Press

The alleged shooter is in custody, police said. 

A spokesperson for Tops Friendly Market, the supermarket chain where the shooting took place, did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Police closed off the block, lined by spectators, and yellow police taped surrounded the full parking lot. Mayor Byron Brown was at the scene late Saturday afternoon and expected to address the media.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was "closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo," her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said on social media that it ordered all available personnel to assist Buffalo police.

The shooting came little more than a year after a March 2021 attack at a King Soopers grocery in Boulder, Colo., that killed 10 people. Investigators have not released any information about why they believe the man charged in that attack targeted the supermarket.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now