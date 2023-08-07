Content
At least 6 killed in Slovenia's worst flooding on record | CBC News Loaded
World
At least 6 killed in Slovenia's worst flooding on record
Slovenia's worst floods on record have killed at least six people, swept away homes and clogged villages with debris, authorities and media said on Monday.
Heavy rains have lashed about two-thirds of the Alpine nation for days
Posted: Aug 07, 2023 3:48 PM EDT | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
