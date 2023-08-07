Content
At least 6 killed in Slovenia's worst flooding on record

Slovenia's worst floods on record have killed at least six people, swept away homes and clogged villages with debris, authorities and media said on Monday.

Heavy rains have lashed about two-thirds of the Alpine nation for days

