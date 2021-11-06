At least 8 dead at Astroworld music festival in Houston

At least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the Astroworld music festival in Houston while rapper Travis Scott was performing.

Officials declared a "mass casualty incident" just after 9 p.m. local time Friday during the festival, where an estimated 50,000 people were in attendance, Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Peña told reporters at a news conference.

"The crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage, and that caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries," the fire chief said. "People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic."

The show was called off shortly after. Peña said "scores of individuals" were injured.

17 taken to hospital

Officials transported 17 people to hospitals, including 11 who were in cardiac arrest, Peña said. It wasn't clear whether all eight who died were among the 17 who had been transported to hospitals. Many people were also treated at the scene at NRG Park, where a field hospital had been set up. About 300 people were examined at that site throughout the day, he said.

Astroworld is a two-day music festival that was scheduled to take place Friday and Saturday in Houston. The event was sold out, according to the Astroworld website. Drake was among the performers on Friday. Saturday's performances have been cancelled.

Event promoters had arranged for medical units to be on scene at the festival, but once the crowd surge began, those units were "quickly overwhelmed," Peña said.

In a video posted to social media, Scott could be seen stopping the concert at one point and asking for aid for someone in the audience: "Security, somebody help real quick."

If families have not heard from a loved one that attended this evenings Astroworld festival, a reunification center has been established at 8686 Kirby (Wyndam Hotel).

Houston police executive assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite was near the front of the crowd and said it seemed that the surge "happened all at once."

"Suddenly we had several people down on the ground, experiencing some type of cardiac arrest or some type of medical episode," Satterwhite said. "And so we immediately started doing CPR and moving people right then, and that's when I went and met with the promoters and Live Nation, and they agreed to end early in the interest of public safety."

Peña said officials did not immediately know the causes of death for the eight people who died. A medical examiner would investigate. The deceased had not been identified as of early Saturday.

Officials set up a reunification centre at a hotel for family members who had not been able to reach relatives who had been in attendance at the event. Authorities were looking to connect families with festival-goers who were transported to the hospital, "some as young as 10" years old, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said.

A search for answers

Houston police Chief Troy Finner called for calm and urged people not to jump to conclusions as to what caused the surge.

"I think it's very important that none of us speculate. Nobody has all the answers tonight," Finner said. "If you don't have facts, if you don't have evidence, I'm not going to speak against that. We have hurting families out here.

"We're going to do an investigation and find out because it's not fair to the producers, to anybody else involved, until we determine what happened, what caused the surge," he said. "We don't know, but we will find out."

The Associated Press reached out to a representative for Scott but did not immediately hear back.

Finner told reporters that Scott and the event promoters co-operated with police.

Scott founded Astroworld Festival in 2018, and it has taken place at the former site of Six Flags Astroworld each year since, except in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Live Nation, the event organizer, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Satterwhite said Live Nation has agreed to provide police with video of the concert.