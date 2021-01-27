AstraZeneca U.K. vaccine partner says suspicious package 'made safe'

A suspicious package at an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine plant has been made safe and production schedules of the shots have not been affected, the company Wockhardt UK said on Wednesday.

"We can confirm that the investigation on the suspicious package received today has been concluded. Given that staff safety is our main priority manufacturing was temporarily paused whilst this took place safely. We can now confirm that the package was made safe and staff are now being allowed back into the facility," Wockhardt UK said in a statement.

"This temporary suspension of manufacturing has in no way affected our production schedule and we are grateful to the authorities and experts for their swift response and resolution of the incident."

Operated by Wockhardt UK, the plant provides so-called fill-and-finish capacity for AstraZeneca's U.K. supply chain, which is the final manufacturing step of putting vaccines into vials or syringes and packaging them.

AstraZeneca has agreed to supply Britain with 100 million doses of the vaccine it developed with Oxford University.