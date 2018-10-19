WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested, U.K. police say

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested by British police on Thursday after police were invited into the Ecuadorian embassy where he has been holed up since 2012.

"Julian Assange, 47, has today, Thursday 11 April, been arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) at the Embassy of Ecuador," police said in a statement.

Police said they arrested Assange after being "invited into the embassy by the Ambassador, following the Ecuadorian government's withdrawal of asylum."

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno said Assange's diplomatic asylum was withdrawn for repeated violations of international conventions. Ecuador received a guarantee from Britain that Assange would not be extradited to a country where he could face the death penalty, Moreno said.

British foreign minister Alan Duncan statement on arrest of Julian Assange:<br>“It is absolutely right that Assange will face justice in the proper way in the U.K. It is for the courts to decide what happens next.” —@thomasdaigle

Police said Assange has been taken into "custody at a central London police station where he will remain, before being presented before Westminster Magistrates' Court as soon as is possible."

Assange took refuge in the embassy to avoid being extradited to Sweden, where authorities wanted to question him as part of a sexual assault investigation. That probe was later dropped.

Assange hadn't left the embassy since August 2012 for fear that if he steps off Ecuador's diplomatic soil he will be arrested and extradited to the United States for publishing thousands of classified military and diplomatic cables through WikiLeaks.

Julian Assange is no hero and no one is above the law. He has hidden from the truth for years. Thank you Ecuador and President <a href="https://twitter.com/Lenin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lenin</a> Moreno for your cooperation with <a href="https://twitter.com/foreignoffice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@foreignoffice</a> to ensure Assange faces justice —@Jeremy_Hunt

Assange's relationship with his hosts collapsed after Ecuador accused him of leaking information about Moreno's personal life. Moreno had previously said Assange has violated the terms of his asylum.

WikiLeaks said Ecuador had illegally terminated Assange's political asylum in violation of international law.