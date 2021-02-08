Year of the Ox: Preparations and decorations ahead of Asia's Lunar New Year

Millions of people around the world are getting ready to celebrate Asia's Lunar New Year amid the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions.

Here's a look at the preparations and decorations for the event, which occurs on Friday and kicks off the Year of the Ox.

In Indonesia

A worker cleans a Buddha statue at a temple ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia, on Sunday.

(Arif Firmansyah/Antara Foto//Reuters)

Residents prepare for the upcoming celebration at the Amurva Bhumi Karet Temple in Jakarta on Feb. 4.

(Eko Siswono Toyudho/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A woman wearing a face mask shops at a street market selling decorations in Jakarta on Feb. 4.

(Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters)

In Singapore

A worker installs plants on an 18-metre tall God of Fortune display for the River Hongbao event at the Gardens by the Bay as part of the Lunar New Year celebration in Singapore on Feb. 4.

(Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images)

Visitors wearing face masks take pictures during the annual Dahlia Dreams floral display at Gardens by the Bay on Jan. 31.

(Loriene Perera/Reuters)

Family members pose for a selfie while wearing their face masks during the annual Dahlia Dreams floral display on Jan. 31.

(Loriene Perera/Reuters)

Lighting decorations in the shape of the Chinese zodiac animals hang above a road ahead of the Year of the Ox in Singapore's Chinatown on Jan. 31.

(Loriene Perera/Reuters)

In Vietnam

A vendor selects carp at a wholesale market on Kitchen Gods' Day, a traditional event that signals the start of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Hanoi on Feb. 4. The tradition pays homage to Kitchen Gods on their yearly visit to the God of Heaven. The gods are believed to ride on the backs of carp on their journey.

(Linh Pham/Getty Images)

A man releases carp to Hoan Kiem lake on Kitchen Gods' Day in Hanoi on Feb. 4.

(Kham/Reuters)

A woman burns a replica paper of Kitchen Gods and money in front of a salon in Hanoi on Feb. 4. People burn paper offerings to aid the gods on their travels.

(Kham/Reuters)

In China

Baby pandas sit near a display at the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda at the Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwestern Sichuan province on Feb. 3. Ten baby pandas made their debut.

(The Associated Press)

A worker installs traditional Chinese lanterns along an alley in Beijing on Feb. 2.

(Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images)

Folk artists perform a dragon dance at a tourist attraction on Feb. 4 in Qingzhou, Shandong province.

(Wang Jilin/VCG/Getty Images)

A man takes pictures of a decoration at Yu Garden in Shanghai, China, on Jan. 29.

(Aly Song/Reuters)