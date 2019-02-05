At least 10 people were killed in an apartment building fire in Paris that sent residents to the roof to escape the flames before dawn Tuesday, in the deadliest blaze in the French capital in nearly 14 years.

A 40-year-old female resident, said to have a history of psychiatric problems, was detained near the eight-storey building in the quiet neighbourhood as police opened an investigation into voluntary arson resulting in death.

In April 2005, 24 people were killed at a hotel near the famed Paris Opera.

President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter, translated from French to English, that his country "is waking up with emotion after the fire in rue Erlanger in Paris last night."

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner was the highest-ranking official on the scene, as plumes of smoke speckled the sky.

The fire sent people fleeing to the building's roof. (Geoffrey Van Der Hasselt/AFP/Getty Images)

"I want to salute the huge mobilization of the Paris firefighters," he said. "More than 250 people arrived immediately and, throughout the night, saved over 50 people in truly exceptional conditions."

Firefighters rescued some from the roof as well as others who had climbed out of windows to escape the flames.

Castaner said the blaze that started on the second floor had been extinguished, and over 30 people were being treated for "relatively" light injuries.

'Dramatic' situation

"I heard a woman screaming in the street, crying and screaming for help," said witness Jacqueline Ravier, who lives across the street. She saw a young man blackened by smoke and a woman motionless on the ground. She said flames were shooting out for hours from the top of the building and smoke-covered victims were fleeing.

She said shaken residents were brought to her building and the one next door while firefighters continued to fight the flames.

"We feel the smoke," she said. "What's surprising is how long it lasted."

Firefighters went door to door to ensure there were no more victims and to prevent residual fires, city fire service spokesperson Clement Cognon told The Associated Press.

"The situation was already dramatic when the firefighters arrived," Cognon said.

Firefighters rescue a resident from the burning apartment building. (Benoit Moser/BSPP via Associated Press)

Emergency workers are also seeking to shore up the building, which as seen in images released by the fire service, was badly damaged after flames shot out of windows stretching across the upper floors.

Prosecutor Remy Heitz told reporters at the scene that authorities suspect a criminal act.

Castaner said the woman who was detained had "a history of psychiatric problems."

The building is on Rue Erlanger in the 16th arrondissement, close to the popular Bois de Boulogne park and not far from the Roland-Garros stadium, which hosts the French Open tennis tournament.

At least eight firefighters were among the injured, according to Paris firefighters.

Police said the street was blocked off and neighbouring buildings were also evacuated as the firefighters worked.

The fire comes a month after a deadly explosion and blaze linked to a gas leak in a Paris bakery.

In September 2015, there was a fire in a northern neighbourhood that left eight dead.