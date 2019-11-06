Arrest made in slaying of 3 women, 6 children in Mexico

Criminal investigators in northern Mexico say a suspect has been arrested and is under investigation for possible connections with the deaths of nine U.S. citizens — three women and six children — killed Monday when cartel gunmen ambushed their vehicles.

In a statement on Facebook, the Agency for Criminal Investigation for the state of Sonora said Tuesday the accused was found in the town of Agua Prieta, at the border with Arizona, holding two hostages who were gagged and tied inside a vehicle.

The suspect, whose gender was not specified, was also found with four assault rifles and ammunition, and various large vehicles, including a bullet-proofed SUV.

Officials have said the gunmen may have mistaken the group's large SUVs for those of a rival gang amid a vicious turf war. Eight children, some just infants, survived the ambush.