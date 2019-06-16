Skip to Main Content
'Massive' power outage reported in Argentina and Uruguay
There are reports of a massive power failure in Argentina, Uruguay and other parts of South America.

Outage is thought to have originated in Argentina

High-tension power lines are seen at a power distribution plant in Buenos Aires, Argentina in this file photo. (Marcos Brindicci/Reuters)

A massive power failure is being reported in Argentina, Uruguay and other parts of South America, allegedly affecting more than 40 million people.

The outage has reportedly caused trains to be halted and failures with traffic signalling.

"A massive failure in the electrical interconnection system left all of Argentina and Uruguay without power," electricity supplier Edesur Argentina said on Twitter.

The BBC reports the outage is thought to have originated in Argentina and cited Argentine media as saying the power went out shortly after 7 a.m. local time.

More to come

 

