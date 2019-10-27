Centre-left party could capitalize on economic crisis in Argentina's election

Argentina could take another sharp political turn in Sunday's presidential elections, with centre-left Peronist candidate Alberto Fernandez favoured to oust conservative incumbent Mauricio Macri amid growing frustration over the country's economic crisis.

Macri, an ally of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the world stage, was elected president in 2015 as Argentines rejected a successor chosen by former president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who is now running as vice-president on the Peronist ticket with Fernandez. The two are not related.

The country is bitterly divided over the likely return to power of Fernandez de Kirchner, who is currently facing trial for directing a far-reaching scheme to collect bribes from businesses in exchange for government contracts. She has denied any wrongdoing and remains a powerful if divisive figure in Argentina.

Fernandez de Kirchner was considered part of the "pink tide" of leftist governments that arose in the region in the 1990s and 2000s.

Former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who is running as vice-president with centre-left Peronist candidate Alberto Fernandez, arrives to vote in Rio Gallegos, Argentina, on Sunday. (Francisco Munoz/The Associated Press)

A victory by the Fernandez ticket would mark another political swing in South America, which has seen conservative governments elected in Brazil, Colombia and Chile in recent years.

Continent in turmoil

The region is being rocked by unrest in Chile, Bolivia, Peru and Ecuador fuelled by discontent over corruption, inequality and slowing growth.

South America is experiencing a wave of unrest, street protests and looting. Bolivia yesterday became the third South American country to declare a state of emergency in recent weeks.

Ecuador has now ended an emergency that at one point saw a 3 p.m. curfew imposed in the capital Quito. Chile continues to operate under an emergency that led most of the country's supermarkets to close to defend themselves from a wave of looting.

In both Ecuador and Chile, protests that began in opposition to price hikes on fuel and public transit quickly escalated into widespread disturbances.

Trudeau is expected to visit Santiago, Chile, epicentre of the disturbances, in his first foreign trip since winning re-election, in order to attend the APEC Summit from Nov. 16-17.

Frustration over economy

Poverty under Macri has soared, the value of the local currency has sharply depreciated and the inflation rate remains among the highest in the world.

"We Argentines deserve a better country, with work, where we can live peacefully, above all," said Antonella Bruna, 32, as she voted at the medical school of the National University of Rosario, about 290 kilometres northwest of Buenos Aires.

Macri retains wide support among the key farming sector in one of the world's top suppliers of grains. But overall frustration over the economy has eroded the popularity of the pro-business former mayor of Buenos Aires. It has also propelled the candidacy of Alberto Fernandez, whose surge has sent jitters in the financial markets over a possible return to interventionist policies of Fernandez de Kirchner's 2007-2015 administration.

Macri's camp has tried to capitalize on that unease, portraying her as a puppet master waiting in the wings. But Fernandez has dismissed those fears and voters gave him a decisive victory over Macri in August primaries, which are a barometer of support for candidates ahead of the presidential election.

"I don't see a conflict there," Fernandez said recently in an interview with The Associated Press. "Argentina's problem is not Cristina. It's what Macri has left behind."

A man holds up a pamphlet featuring candidates from the Frente de Todos party at the closing campaign rally for presidential candidate Fernandez and his running mate in Mar Del Plata, Argentina, on Thursday. (Natacha Pisarenko/The Associated Press)

Alberto Fernandez served as chief of staff from 2003 to 2007 for Fernandez de Kirchner's predecessor and late husband, Nestor Kirchner. He remained in the position during part of her term as president but left after a conflict with farmers in 2008.

Peronism is a broad but splintered political movement in the South American country of 44 million people.

On the election trail, Fernandez has criticized Macri's decision to seek a record $56 billion US bailout from the International Monetary Fund, a deeply unpopular institution in Argentina that is blamed for creating the conditions that led to the country's worst economic meltdown in 2001.

Fernandez leaves a polling station after casting his vote in Buenos Aires on Sunday. (Agustin Marcarian/Reuters)

Macri is credited with returning Argentina to international global markets following a break after the 2001 crisis and with helping strike a free trade deal between South America's Mercosur bloc and the European Union amid global trade tensions and rising protectionism. But he failed to deliver on promises to jumpstart the economy of the recession-hit country.

For the most part, the election atmosphere was calm and turnout large, though the Buenos Aires Province police department said more than 1,000 people were evacuated following 11 reports of bomb threats to schools that were being used as polling stations. No explosives were found.

Officials in that country yesterday issued assurances that the vote count would be transparent, and that results would be issued as they came in and not be held back as in neighbouring Bolivia.

To avoid a runoff on Nov. 24, a candidate needs to win 45 per cent of the vote, or 40 per cent support with a 10 percentage point lead over the nearest rival. Nearly all recent surveys give Fernandez more than 50 per cent support, which would guarantee his outright victory in a first round.

Nearly 34 million Argentines are eligible to vote. Argentines will also pick 130 lower house seats and 24 senators in Congress, as well as regional mayors, governors for three provinces and the head of government for the Argentine capital.