World·Breaking

U.S. court rules Justice Department can resume viewing documents seized from Trump's home

The U.S. Justice Department can resume reviewing classified records seized by the FBI from former president Donald Trump's Florida home pending appeal, a federal court ruled on Wednesday, giving a boost to the criminal investigation into whether the records were mishandled or compromised.

Ex-president under investigation for retaining classified records after leaving office

This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. (Department of Justice via The Associated Press)

