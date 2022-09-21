U.S. court rules Justice Department can resume viewing documents seized from Trump's home
The U.S. Justice Department can resume reviewing classified records seized by the FBI from former president Donald Trump's Florida home pending appeal, a federal court ruled on Wednesday, giving a boost to the criminal investigation into whether the records were mishandled or compromised.
Ex-president under investigation for retaining classified records after leaving office
The U.S. Justice Department can resume reviewing classified records seized by the FBI from former president Donald Trump's Florida home pending appeal, a federal court ruled on Wednesday, giving a boost to the criminal investigation into whether the records were mishandled or compromised.
More to come