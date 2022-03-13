Skip to Main Content
Menu
Paralympics
When search suggestions are available use up and down arrows to review and enter to select.
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
Paralympics
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
Anti-war protests held across Europe | CBC Loaded
Anti-war protests held across Europe
Tens of thousands of people rallied Sunday in cities across Europe to protest against Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.
Social Sharing
Tens of thousands rallied against Russia's war in Ukraine
Posted: Mar 13, 2022 3:15 PM ET | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
|
Corrections and Clarifications
now