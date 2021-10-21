Skip to Main Content
World·Video

Anonymous U.S. buyer pays $7.75M for triceratops skeleton

An unknown buyer from the U.S. has paid $7.75 million to buy 'Big John,' a 66-million-year-old skeleton that belongs to a triceratops found in South Dakota. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters)
